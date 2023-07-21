Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet are down for a little basketball.
On Thursday, July 20, the actors — who appeared together in the 2004 film “Men, Women, & Children” — where photographed working up a sweat on a public basketball court in New York City’s Soho.
According to People, the stars were joined on the court by some friends for a friendly game of hoops, with Sandler soaking through his grey t-shirt in the heat.
Chalamet and Sandler have remained friendly since working together nearly a decade ago.
More recently, Chalamet gushed about Sandler’s acclaimed performance in “Uncut Gems” in a 2019 essay her wrote for Variety.
“Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Punch Drunk Love’,” Chalamet wrote.