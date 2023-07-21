Click to share this via email

Adam Sandler and Timothee Chalamet are playing basketball together with some friends in Soho, New York City.

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet are down for a little basketball.

On Thursday, July 20, the actors — who appeared together in the 2004 film “Men, Women, & Children” — where photographed working up a sweat on a public basketball court in New York City’s Soho.

According to People, the stars were joined on the court by some friends for a friendly game of hoops, with Sandler soaking through his grey t-shirt in the heat.

Chalamet and Sandler have remained friendly since working together nearly a decade ago.

More recently, Chalamet gushed about Sandler’s acclaimed performance in “Uncut Gems” in a 2019 essay her wrote for Variety.

“Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Punch Drunk Love’,” Chalamet wrote.