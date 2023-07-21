Ariana Grande “liked” a cryptic quote about relationships earlier this year, seemingly around the same time she split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

It was revealed this week that Grande and Gomez had called it quits after two years of marriage.

ET then confirmed that she’s now dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

Back in January, which is when Grande allegedly split from Gomez, psychotherapist Terri Cole shared a cryptic quote on Instagram, according to Page Six, and Grande “liked” it. It’s not known exactly when she hit the button.

The quote read, “Never again will I be in a relationship with someone I fear.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Ethan Slater Makes Instagram Private Amid Romance News

Grande also “liked” Cole’s posts about “self-abandonment in service of your relationship,” as well as walking away from “people and situations that threaten your peace of mind [and] self-respect,” among others.

READ MORE: Who Is Ethan Slater? All About Ariana Grande’s New Beau

The hitmaker “liked” a quote that Cole posted in May, as well, that read, “Imagine how different the world would be if little girls were taught to set boundaries as often as they were taught to be polite.”

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. — Image courtesy: Ariana Grande/Instagram

ET was among the publications confirming Grande and Gomez’s split earlier this week.

A source said, “Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split.”

Another source added, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they’ve had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

See more on the split in the clip below.