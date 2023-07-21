Tony Bennett died on Friday at age 96, and the entertainment world is in mourning.

After the sad news broke, tributes began pouring in for the iconic pop vocalist, whose career spanned nine decades, earning him a reputation as one of the best singers of the Great American Songbook in history.

Many stars, from Elton John to Billy Joel, shared remembrances of Bennett in statements and on social media.

In post on Instagram, Elton John shared a photo of him with Bennett, writing, “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.”

Film director Martin Scorsese said in a statement, “Tony Bennett was a consummate artist. All you have to do is listen to any one of his hundreds of recordings to recognize that. Very early on, his music quietly wove itself into the fabric of our lives. His voice felt as familiar and as close as the voices of our loved ones. I know that this was true for millions of people around the world. For Italian-Americans who were growing up in the middle of the twentieth century, that familiarity ran even deeper. At a certain point, we started to imagine that Tony would live forever. Of course he didn’t. Nobody does. But the music? That’s another story.”

E Street Band member and “The Sopranos” star Stevie Van Zandt said on Twitter that Bennett was “The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Billy Joel called Bennett “one of the most important interpreters of American popular song,” and added, “He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans. … He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.”

Gene Simmons tweeted, “Today we lost an icon of icons.”

George Takei wrote on Twitter, “He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga.”

Rufus Wainwright said in a statement, “Tony Bennett was one of the last great gentleman singers of our time. Impeccable manners, impeccable taste, and of course impeccable performance. I remember singing “Now that it’s your birthday” for him for his 90th birthday at Radio City Music Hall. He stood up half way through the song and just stood there listening. It was an incredible honour singing for him.”

Singer Kelsea Ballerini said on her Instagram Story, “My dad played Tony Bennett around the house my whole childhood. His music has always made me feel at home and sage. What a gift he brought to the world and what a classic, beautiful legacy he leaves forever.”

Josh Gad shared a tribute to Bennett on Twitter.

On the “Today” show, Al Roker said, “Such a generous guy and he was New York, you know?” adding, “He was a friend of the show. … He was just unbelievable.”

Nile Rodgers tweeted out a photo Bennett, sharing condolences for the singer’s family and friends, writing, “They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

David Letterman shared a clip of Bennett performing on his old late-night show.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper recalled, “I’ll never forget the last performance that I had the privilege of being at backstage at Radio City Music Hall just a short time before he went on. He was in the back and he turned to Susan and he didn’t know exactly where he was. And he said, ‘What are we doing?’ And she, ‘You’re performing tonight in like 10 minutes.’ And he said, ‘Great.’ And she said, ‘Let’s go over the set.’ And he said, ‘Great.'”

Octavia Spencer shared a clip on Instagram of Bennett collaborating with Lady Gaga, writing that he was “The definition of a legend and gentleman.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams tweeted, “A working class kid from Queens, Tony Bennett sang our song to the world.”

Carole King shared a post on Instagram, saying that Bennett’s death is “such a big loss.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea wrote on Instagram, “i love the immortal Tony Bennett, what a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him. a beautiful human being.”