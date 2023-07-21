NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City.

SKIMS has just everyone and their mother in a chokehold when it comes to shapewear and loungewear. The sleek silhouettes, the shade range and the material are what make it the talk of the town, but one thing that not everyone is so stoked with is the price tag. SKIMS pieces can cost a pretty penny, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t justify spending a huge chunk of my paycheque on stretchy thongs and bodysuits.

That’s where Amazon Canada comes in clutch. The site is filled with dupes that some reviewers claim are even better than Kim Kardashian’s pieces. Here’s the thing, though — there is a lot to sift through. Since you probably don’t have time to scroll through all the cropped tees and onesies available, we’ve done the work for you. And here’s the even better news: Everything costs less than $60.

If you’ve had the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit on your wish list for, like, ever, consider adding this to your cart instead. Not only is it half the price, but Reviewers say it gives them the same snatched waist and is just as stretchy and compressive as the OG version.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.99+ (originally $83.99). Available in seven colours and in sizes XXS—5X.

On the hunt for a summer dress without any bells, whistles or lace details? This will probably be right up your alley. It’s almost identical to the SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress — you’ll get the same sleek style and silhouette-hugging look.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.11+. Available in 24 colours and in sizes XXS—XL.

The Fits Everybody T-Shirt from SKIMS is definitely a fan favourite, but if you don’t want to shell out $80 on a basic tee, grab this one from LACOZY. Reviewers love how soft and stretchy the material is and say that the fit is a 10/10 (and true to size, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.99+. Available in nine colours and in sizes S—XL.

For anyone who lives to lounge, this AYWA Two-Piece Set will be your favourite summer find. The pieces are super similar to the Cotton Sleep Bundle from SKIMS that’s currently sold out in every size (and costs over $100).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.19+. Available in 22 colours/styles and in sizes S—XXL.

It may be a touch toasty to rock a long sleeve shirt, but you’re gonna be thankful you ordered this when the temperature takes a dip. This buttery staple is basically a twin of the SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt and has reviewers raving about how flattering it is.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12+. Available in 11 colours and in sizes XS—L.

These OQQ Leggings are lightweight, moisture-wicking, and will give you a bit of a booty lift. They come in a pack of two, which means you’ll get two different colours for less than it would cost to order a pair of the Cotton Rib Leggings from SKIMS.

Get two pairs from Amazon Canada for $29.41+. Available in 20 colours and in sizes S—L.

The Fits Everyone High Neck Bodysuit from SKIMS has nearly 900 stellar reviews, but the REORIA dupe from Amazon Canada has even more (about 15,000, if you were curious). It also comes in waaaaay more colours than the luxury version, so you can find one to match almost every piece in your closet.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $40.01+. Available in 29 colours and in sizes XS—XXL.

SKIMS is famous for its shapewear, and for good reason. The pieces compress, are comfortable and the material is undeniably smooth. This pair of SHAPERMINT shorts is comparable to the Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts from SKIMS, both are snug and supportive in the best way.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $23.92+ (originally $40). Available in four colours and in sizes S—4X.

If you like going all in with your shapewear, you’ve probably thought about purchasing the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Open Bust Shortie Bodysuit more than once. This SHAPERX version is super similar and reviewers are obsessed with how it smooths everything out and doesn’t leave them with any lumps or bumps.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99+. Available in two colours and in sizes S—XXL.