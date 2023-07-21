“The View” hosts are the latest to speak out about Jason Aldean’s controversial song “Try That in a Small Town”.

Whoopi Goldberg criticized the singer’s lyrics and use of imagery in the music video.

The vid is interlaced with clips of protestors vandalizing cities in the wake of police brutality and racial unrest during the height of the pandemic.

“He talks about life in a small town, and it’s different, and he chose these images,” Goldberg insisted.

“He’s got folks from the Black Lives Matter movement, and he’s talking about people taking care of each other, and I find it so interesting that it never occurred to Jason or the writers that that’s what these folks were doing: They were taking care of the people in their town because they didn’t like what they saw.”

READ MORE: Blanco Brown Defends Jason Aldean Against Racism Accusations Amid ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Backlash

The actress added, “You just have to realize that when you make it about Black Lives Matter, people kind of say, ‘Well, are you talking about Black people? What are you talking about here?’” insisting people in big towns take care of each other, as well.

She also told Aldean “you’ve gone too far” after his statement was later read out.

JASON ALDEAN SPARKS BACKLASH WITH SONG ABOUT GUNS, POLICE PROTESTS: With some critics calling the country star's music video for his song 'Try That In A Small Town' racist, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/OXzfP8TT1f — The View (@TheView) July 20, 2023

Sunny Hostin added that the track reminded her of her parents living in South Carolina.

“My mother and father, because they were an interracial couple, were run out of South Carolina by the KKK,” she told her fellow panellists. “My father is still scarred from that experience … so don’t tell me that not only was he aware of what he was doing by using that imagery, he embraces that imagery.”

Hostin added, “Unfortunately, this became [the] No. 1 song on U.S. iTunes. We have a problem in this country about race and the biggest problem is we refuse to admit that it exists.”

Joy Behar pointed out, “I defend his right to this video, because they can’t censor me, they shouldn’t censor him,” but admitted the song was “divisive.”

READ MORE: Controversial Jason Aldean Video Features Footage Of Toronto Police Car On Fire During G20 Protests

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she didn’t think the country crooner was trying to “stoke division” on purpose.

A portion of the lyrics in the track includes, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s**t might fly in the city, good luck / Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.”

The music video was also filmed in front of the massive American flag displayed on the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee — the site of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate.

Aldean issued a statement this week defending himself amid the backlash.