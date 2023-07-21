Megan Fox took some collateral damage when a random guy began throwing punches at Machine Gun Kelly while the couple were attending the Orange County Fair in California.

According to TMZ, the pair were exiting a ride at the fair when an unidentified male lurched at them, taking a swing at MGK.

He quickly discovered what a bad idea that was when the rocker’s bodyguard stepped in, slamming the interloper backwards into a metal barricade.

Unfortunately, Fox wound up becoming caught up in the scuffle, also getting pushed into the barricade in the midst of the brief scuffle.

Megan Fox gets slammed into a barricade after a visitor tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly at O.C. Fair. pic.twitter.com/moRGwAMu4g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

The couple have reportedly been trying to work through relationship issues in recent weeks, and have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions.

According to People, a source claimed that Fox “seems much happier” during this period.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source said. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”