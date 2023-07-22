Megan Fox took some collateral damage when a random guy began throwing punches at Machine Gun Kelly while the couple were attending the Orange County Fair in California.

Or at least that’s what had initially been reported by TMZ, with video indicating that the pair were exiting a ride at the fair when an unidentified male lurched at them, taking a swing at MGK.

However, new video has emerged indicating it was MGK who threw the first punch.

In an update, TMZ displayed video in which the couple are exiting a ride at the fair when the guy in question is seen saying something to the pair, causing Machine Gun Kelly to lash out with his first.

The guy hit back, but quickly discovered what a bad idea that was when the rocker’s bodyguard stepped in, slamming the interloper backwards into a metal barricade.

Unfortunately, Fox wound up becoming caught up in the scuffle, also getting pushed into the barricade in the midst of the brief scuffle.

One of the men involved in the altercation has come forward to insist the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

Speaking with TMZ, Nelson Zuniga said that he and his family were waiting to get on the ride just as MGK and Fox were exiting.

It was then that his younger brother, Angel, told Fox that she was “beautiful as f**k,” a comment that rankled the rapper so much that he slapped Angel, who retaliated by taking a swing at MGK, but missed.

As for his brother’s comment, Zuniga said it was meant as a compliment.

The couple have reportedly been trying to work through relationship issues in recent weeks, and have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions.

According to People, a source claimed that Fox “seems much happier” during this period.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source said. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”