Buckle up for an extended sneak peek at the return of Captain Marvel.

On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer for “The Marvels”, the upcoming sequel to 2019 blockbuster “Captain Marvel”, directed by Nia DaCosta.

Marvel also shared a dazzling new poster for “The Marvels”.

“Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” notes the film’s synopsis.

“But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” the synopsis continues. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'”

In addition, Marvel fans can also expect to see another appearance from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, last seen fending off a Skrull takeover of Earth in Disney+ series “Secret Invasion”. Nia DaCosta

“The Marvels” hits theatres Nov. 10.