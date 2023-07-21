The weekend of “Barbenheimer” has arrived.

The two films went head to head in previews on Thursday night, with Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” making $22.3M at the domestic box office and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” making $10.5M, reports Variety.

Thursday night preview numbers for “Barbie” have already crowned the film as the biggest for the summer box office, dethroning “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” who earned $17.5M.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ And ‘Oppenheimer’: An Unlikely Connection (It’s Not The Release Date)

While it will be facing off against Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, the Mattel property is likely to come out on top with estimates putting its debut at the $100M mark, with some estimates even reaching $140M.

Nolan’s atomic feature is predicted to earn $50M, handily beating the director’s previous film “Dunkirk” which previewed to $5.5M.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Gives BTS’ Jimin Ken’s ‘Most Prized Possession’ After Copying His Look In ‘Barbie’

These estimates should put the studios in the green, with “Barbie” being made on a budget of $145M and the price tag for “Oppenheimer” at $100M.