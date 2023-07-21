Even Margot Robbie was hoping “Barbie” would feature a little more smooching.

In an interview with People, the actress talks about starring in the new film opposite Ryan Gosling, and the fact that Barbie and Ken never share a full-on kiss in the movie.

When asked if she was happy about that, Robbie laughed, “Uh no! That didn’t feel like a win for me.”

In fact, as it turns out, the issue was a sore spot among the actress’ friends.

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” she said.

“I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list],” Robbie added.

Gosling, though, was actually happy with the artistic choice to have Barbie and Ken be a bit more awkward in their romantic interactions.

“It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” he said. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”