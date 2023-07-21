John Stamos is the latest celeb to visit “Hot Ones”, the only talk show in which guests answer questions while eating increasingly spicier hot wings (in case anyone is wondering, the episode was filmed prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike).

During the sprawling conversation, Stamos revisits his experience on “Full House”, working with the legendary James Earl Joes on Broadway, and more.

Looking back, Stamos recalled that when he was initially cast in “Full House”, he had second thoughts, even demanding, “Get me the f**k off this show!” when he called his agent.

READ MORE: John Stamos Opens Up About Being ‘Angry For A Minute’ When The Olsen Twins Didn’t Return For ‘Fuller House’

“I hated that show, obviously I ended up loving it,” he said. “I fought it for a long time, then I finally said, ‘What am I doing?’ It was a beautiful show we built with sweetness and kindness. There was no central character on that show, the central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family. And it was the new normal; was now an unconventional family.”

Stamos also shared his memories of working alongside James Earl Jones in the Broadway production of “The Best Man” back in 2012.

READ MORE: John Stamos Reveals He Owns The Original ‘Full House’ Couch And Red Door

“Hands down the greatest living actor of my generation,” Stamos said of Jones.

“It was the last night and I said, ‘James, you really gave me legitimacy working with you and being in the show…’ So we go out, stage door opens and people are out there for autographs screaming, ‘Uncle Jesse, Uncle Jesse!’ I say, ‘Have mercy,’ and I look over and hear James say, ‘Luke, I am your father,’ and we look over and we just start laughing.”