Sofia Vergara is feeling the love.

Following news that her husband, Joe Manganiello, had filed for divorce, the “Modern Family” star shared that she returned home to find bouquets of flowers from her friends.

Vergara had been on a birthday trip to Italy to celebrate turning 51, and the flowers, arranged by florist Jeff Leatham, were likely meant in celebration of her birthday.

The actress shared photos of the bouquets on her Instagram story, with one featuring pink and orange flowers.

The other featured an arrangement of pink and white roses.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Vergara and Manganiello said in a statement to Page Six confirming the news.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

According to reports, Manganiello cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, and said he would not contest their prenuptial agreement.

An insider told Page Six that the couple had been “growing apart for a while,” and that one of the divides came from Manganiello’s desire to have kids.

Vergara has one child, 31-year-old son Manolo, who she shares with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

She and Manganiello had been married for seven years.