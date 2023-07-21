Queen Camilla’s grandkids show their love for their grandmother with a unique nickname.

In a new interview in The Times with Sara Parker Bowles, who was previously married to Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, the royal revealed she’s affectionately called “Gaga” by the kids, via People.

Sharing her side of the story, Sara detailed her experience readying her kids for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation day back in May. She shares 16-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Freddy with Camilla’s son. They split after 13 years of marriage in 2018.

Freddy already had his clothing designated for him as a Page of Honour during the ceremony, but Lola’s outfit took some time to design.

“Everyone thinks it’s chance that they all come out in the right colours, but it’s very carefully dictated behind the scenes,” she said of the ceremony. “We chose her a lovely Roland Mouret dress in the end.”

When it came down to the actual coronation day, however, Sara was sure Camilla had been the most nervous one of all.

“Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her,” Sara recalled, as they were afraid the public would be against her crowning. “[The King] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this.”

She added, “She’s the human face of the royal family because she’s not part of it. You need those outsiders really.”