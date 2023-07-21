Lala Kent is setting the record straight.

In a self-described “Instagram Story rant”, the “Vanderpump Rules” star went off on “stupid” haters over their backlash to she and Scheana Shay recently posing with Tom Sandoval in a group photo.

“It, like, still blows my mind that people don’t realize we’re still filming a show,” Kent said in the video, while lying in bed watching TV with Shay.

She explained that she and Shay, as well as Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Tom Schwartz, had posed with Sandoval for a fan’s birthday request.

“What are we gonna be like, ‘No. Absolutely not.’ Like, no, ‘Happy birthday, let’s take a f**king picture,’” Kent said. “It’s called adulting.”

Shay interrupted to say she didn’t understand why Kent even felt “the need to defend taking a photo with her hand … in the back of someone.

“We’re in a group. We’re all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing,” Shay continued, “I take photos with strangers every f**king day. That’s how you take a photo. I stand like that. I smile. I tilt my head to my good side.”

Earlier this week, Shay refuted claims that she had forgiven Sandoval over his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back.

“Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job?” she tweeted at someone who called her out for the photo.

‘I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind [people]. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?” Shay added in a separate post.