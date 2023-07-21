Lady Gaga apparently didn’t want to be called by her actual name on the “Joker: Folie à Deux” set.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher recalled how the singer — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — wanted to go by the name “Lee” during filming.

Sher told “The Trenches Talk” podcast, “I remember I didn’t know Stefani at all and, strangely, I felt like I never even really met her, even during the makeup and hair test,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I remember for like a week being like, ‘God, I feel like we’re like disconnecting, not even connecting, we’re like, on opposites.’ I’d say to my crew, ‘Jesus, I can’t like crack it. I feel like she either hates me or we hate each other, or there’s something weird going on here.'”

Sher — who was nominated for his work on 2019’s “Joker — admitted he’d “barely say anything” to Harley Quinn actress Gaga at first, aside from “minor little things” and had been calling her by “Stef.”

Sher added, “And then, the AD at one point said, ‘Oh, you know, Stef would like if you just called her Lee on set’, and I was like, ‘Oh, 100 percent,’ and…. the next thing I said was something ‘Lee,’ and it was like everything changed.

“From that point on it was like, our whole connection changed. I was like, alright, cool, that’s all I need to know. That changed everything. Then we made the rest of the movie, and it was much more of connection.”

Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener are among the star-studded “Joker: Folie à Deux” cast. Filming wrapped earlier this year.

The flick is expected to be released on Oct. 4, 2024.