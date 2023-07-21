Click to share this via email

America Ferrera might “regret” sharing her guilty pleasure with the world.

The “Barbie” actress revealed her unhygienic response while joining her co-stars — Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon — and director, Greta Gerwig for a Vanity Fair segment in which they guessed how well they know each other.

Ferrera excitedly sat down in the hot seat when her turn was up, to which Robbie pointed out that “America loves a game.”

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star’s peers pondered as they were asked to guess what Ferrera’s guilty pleasure was.

Ferrera gave her castmates a hint, telling them it has nothing to do with food after Rae asked if it was food related.

“I bet like a massage or something. Self care,” Gerwig guessed.

“Or looking on [real estate company Redfin’s website] and fantasizing about other lives,” McKinnon suggested.

“No, I don’t feel guilty about any of those things,” Ferrera replied. “But my guilty pleasure would be — I’m going to regret saying this — it’s not showering for a few days.”

Ferrera’s guilty pleasure definitely shocked her co-stars as Robbie reacted, shouting, “What? I never would have expected that.”

Check out the full video below to find out what Ferrera’s favourite cocktail is and who her favourite icon was growing up.

“Barbie” is now playing in theatres.