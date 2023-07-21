Samuel L. Jackson is a very creative gift-giver.

In an interview with Vulture, the “Secret Invasion” star shared the story of the gift he gave Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson and her ex Ryan Reynolds for their wedding.

Calling Reynolds, who he starred with in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, a “savvy motherf**ker,” Jackson recalled how he told him that Johansson “was always talking about nature.”

“So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing,” Jackson said. “They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married.”

Unfortunately, like their marriage, the bee hive was not long for the world.

“And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s**t,” Jackson said.

Johansson and Reynolds tied the knot in 2008, and divorced in 2011.

In 2012, Reynolds married Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children.

Johansson, meanwhile, later married and divorced French journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares one child. She is now married to “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost. They also have one child together.