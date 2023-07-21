As the world mourns the loss of legendary singer Tony Bennett, who died Friday at age 96, the Alzheimer’s Association is paying tribute.

In 2012, Bennett’s family revealed he was battling Alzheimer’s, even as he continued to perform.

In a 2021 interview with AARP: The Magazine, Bennett’s widow, Susan Bendetto, opened up about his condition, revealing that while his memory had suffered considerably, he remained able to sing as he always had, able to recall lyrics he’d sung numerous times over the years.

“Singing is everything to him. Everything,” Benedetto noted. “It has saved his life many times.”

Bennett’s neurologist, Gayatri Devi, told 60 Minutes why Bennett was able to keep stepping onstage and perform for audiences.

“I mean that’s the other thing about music that sets it apart, is that it is a part of the brain that’s very emotional,” she said, as reported by People. “Music is housed in different parts of the brain, including parts of the brain that deal with emotion, and therefore, it’s easy to be moved by it when you hear it.”

After his diagnosis, Bennett and his wife worked closely with the Alzheimer’s Association, which honoured Bennett in statement.

“The Alzheimer’s Association joins the world in mourning the loss of Tony Bennett, a great friend and champion of the cause,” said association president and CEO Joanne Pike, DrPH. “For decades, Tony inspired the world with his music and, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he continued to use that powerful voice to make a very real difference in inspiring action and change,” . “For the Bennett family, and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, we will continue our work of increasing awareness and education, providing families support, and advancing research and treatments, to slow, stop and ultimately, cure Alzheimer’s disease.”