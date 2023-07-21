Accomplished music producer Mark Ronson had to take a different approach to “Barbie”.

The well-known producer has worked with big names like Amy Winehouse, Adele, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars and many others, creating hit after hit, but when it came to making a movie soundtrack, it was a different beast entirely.

“I can play a track for an artist and it’s a banger, right?,” he told Variety. “With movies, it’s completely different. It might be an undeniably great piece of music, but if it’s not matching this unspoken thing that the director has always imagined when they see that image on the screen, it doesn’t work.”

Ronson co-write and co-produced five songs for the new film, along with cowriting the score with his longtime collaborator, Andrew Wyatt, who also served executive music producer.

In fact, as the producer became more and more involved with the film, he put his own solo album and memoir on pause to focus entirely on “Barbie”.

As for the exact tracks he laid a hand on, they were Dual Lipa’s track, Lizzo’s, Dominic Fike’s, Ryan Gosling’s, and Sam Smith’s. In addition, he played keys on Nick Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie” girl song. As an executive producer, he also helped out in various ways on other tracks.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film also marked Ronson’s first time scoring an entire film.

“I’d done scenes here and there, but I’d never scored an entire film. I don’t think anybody knew how musically driven this film was going to be when we started,” he explained.

When it came to the story of how Ronson even joined the production, it was actually him who reached out to Gerwig with an already-finished demo, inspired by Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

“I am not usually a big lyric person, but just walking down the street one day this line came into my head, “I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a 10.” Like, “I’m hot as fuck but I can’t get this person to notice me or understand me, what’s wrong?!” he recalled. “I made a demo and sent it to Greta overnight, I kind of mumbled the ‘Oh, my blond fragility’ line because I didn’t want her to write me back like, ‘We’re the screenwriters. We’ll make the jokes, thank you.’ [Laughs] But she was like, ‘We love this song, and are you saying something about blond fragility? That’s great!’”

It ended up becoming a solo performance by Gosling in the film.

“Barbie” is in theatres now.