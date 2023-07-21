Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

During the first of his two Toronto shows on Thursday, Post Malone made an impression on the crowd by wearing a Maple Leafs jersey.

This wasn’t any old jersey, however, but one bearing the distinctive number 28, worn by Leafs veteran Tie Domi.

READ MORE: Post Malone To Be Honoured With Songwriting Award After Breaking Record For Most Diamond-Certified Singles

Domi’s son, Max Domi — who was recently picked up by the Toronto Maple Leafs after playing for an assortment of NHL teams — was at the concert, and sent some love to Malone via social media.

“Looks good on you,” Domi wrote in a photo he shared on Instagram Stories, of Malone wearing the jersey onstage.

Max Domi/Instagram

Domi also shared some photos of himself and his dad spending some time with Malone backstage.

Domi also shared more photos in an Instagram post.

“What a night. What a show,” Domi wrote in the caption. “Thanks for having us Posty!”