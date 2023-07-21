During the first of his two Toronto shows on Thursday, Post Malone made an impression on the crowd by wearing a Maple Leafs jersey.

This wasn’t any old jersey, however, but one bearing the distinctive number 28, worn by Leafs veteran Tie Domi.

Domi’s son, Max Domi — who was recently picked up by the Toronto Maple Leafs after playing for an assortment of NHL teams — was at the concert, and sent some love to Malone via social media.

“Looks good on you,” Domi wrote in a photo he shared on Instagram Stories, of Malone wearing the jersey onstage.

Max Domi/Instagram
Domi also shared some photos of himself and his dad spending some time with Malone backstage.

Domi also shared more photos in an Instagram post.

“What a night. What a show,” Domi wrote in the caption. “Thanks for having us Posty!”