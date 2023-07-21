Canadian actress, Kortney Wilson opens up about finding happiness after “just surviving” her divorce from ex-husband, Dave Wilson with whom she co-hosted in HGTV’s home renovation show, “Making It Home With Kortney & Dave”.

The TV personality, 44, has since gotten remarried after tying the knot with entrepreneur Ryan Vella on July 9 in a romantic beach wedding.

Wilson got emotional while telling ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about how happy she is since overcoming the hardships of her divorce.

“I’ve met so many people who feel like their life is over post divorce or, you know, and people have gone through some hard times. And I did that. There were times when I was just surviving and we have to pick our feet up and put them in front of each other,” she said. “We can’t run in place. We have to move and propel us forward.

“That’s where the good stuff is,” she continued, pausing to hold back tears. “It’s on the other side.”

The real estate pro and designer gushed over how “happy” she is, telling Hickey: “I want people to know that and to be inspired by that, that there’s life out there.”

Part of moving forward meant giving online dating a try after Wilson’s friends encouraged her to join the app, Match.

“I was in Toronto filming, ‘Making it Home’. And it was during COVID. And, you know, when we’re filming, it’s very strict about who we can be around. So I was being very cautious and I had not been on a date since I got divorced,” she explained before revealing the encouragement her friends gave her. “It had been 18 [months] and some girlfriends were like, ‘It’s time.’ So they were like, ‘Go in and out, because that’s how you do it.’ In this day and age. I didn’t know where to park my, you know, horse and buggy because I’d never been on a date.

“And so I went on this online app and I even paid to be like semi-anonymous. But a girlfriend had suggested that I change my name and so I changed my name to her name, Amanda, with my picture,” she continued. “And then I went and did a yoga class online and I came back an hour later and a bunch of people online had said to me, on Instagram, ‘Hey, there’s this girl using your picture. You better shut this down. It’s on match up.’ So I went and I was like, ‘Thank you so much. The imposter. How dare she.'”

One of the several messages Wilson received happened to be from Vella, who didn’t know anything about her professional life.

“I messaged him. He had really kind, honest eyes — that’s really what got me,” she said of their first video chat. “So I messaged him back and I said, ‘Hey, would you like to FaceTime again?”

And, the rest is history.

Eventually, Wilson introduced Vella to her three children, who now call him their stepdad.

He told Hickey what being a stepfather means to him.

“It’s a huge honour,” he said. “These three kids are amazing. The first weekend I arrived here in Nashville, they embraced me. So it’s been a very easy transition for me.”

Wilson added that the first time her kids met Vella, they were “so brave” and have continued to “amaze” her with how welcoming they’ve been to their new father-figure.