For anyone preparing to attend a Drake concert in the near future, here’s a pro tip: do not throw a vape onstage while he’s performing, expecting him to take a hit.

That’s precisely what happened during a recent show, with video of the moment shared on video by DJ Akademiks.

In the video, Drake is seen at a recent concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, addressing the crowd.

“Did you throw a vape over here?” Drake asks.

“Come on. Hey, you doesn’t… who threw this? Who threw the vape?” he continues.

“There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m gonna pick up this vape and vape with you at the f**king Barclays Center,” he adds.

“You got some real life evaluating to do,” Drake says as he kicks the vape with his toe before picking it up to examine it.

“Lemon mint vape up here,” he observes. “Thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays…”