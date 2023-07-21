The Miss Italy competition has banned transgender women from competing in the beauty pageant.

In an interview with the organization’s patron, Patrizia Mirigliani, she told the radio talk show, “Radio Cusano”, that contestants “must be a woman from birth.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd,” Miss Italy’s official Patron said during the interview this month, according to a Google translation via a report from Il Primato Nazionale.

READ MORE: Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel On Pageant Rigging Accusations: ‘Felt Really Down About It’

“Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth. Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women,” Mirigliani continued.

Her remarks come a few weeks after Miss Netherlands crowned its first transgender winner, Rikkie Valerie Kollé. According to NPR, the Dutch model will go on to represent her country at Miss Universe 2023, which will be held in El Salvador.

READ MORE: Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins Miss Universe Competition

Elsewhere, the Huffington Post Italy reports that while Mirigliani told the outlet she was happy over Miss Netherlands’ inclusion of transgender women in the competition, Italy’s contest will not be altering their rules to allow transgender women to compete.

It’s been over a decade since Miss Universe announced their decision to allow transgender women to compete in the annual international major beauty pageant.

READ MORE: Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko’s Empowering Outfit On Miss Universe Stage Goes Viral

“We have a long history of supporting equality for all women and this was something we took very seriously,” the Miss Universe contest president, Paula Shugart, said in 2012, as per Reuters. However, it wasn’t until 2018 when the first transgender woman, Angela Ponce, competed in Miss Universe after having previously won the Miss Spain competition.