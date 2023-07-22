This undated photo released by Kensington Palace on Friday July 21, 2023 shows Britain's Prince George, taken this month in Windsor, England, ahead of his 10th birthday on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Happy Birthday, Prince George! The second in line to the British royal throne is celebrating a milestone birthday on Saturday, July 22. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton turned 10, ringing in the occasion with a brand-new portrait, which was released on Friday.

The new photo of George was taken in Windsor, England, this month by photographer Millie Pilkington.

The eldest child of the new Prince and Princess of Wales has grown up in the public eye, starting off as a cheeky baby and growing into a passionate little boy.

Just last week, George was spotted attending the men’s finals match at Wimbledon with his parents and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, cheering and shouting in the stands.

ET’s royal expert Katie Nicholl recently shared details on George’s birthday celebrations.

“I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school, but it’s not going to be showy in any way,” Nicholl shared. “A lavish party, where there’s a huge expense, is just not William and Kate’s style.”

In honour of George’s special day, look back at the little royals’ sweet birthday portraits through the years:

2013 — George’s Debut!

Press Association.

Proud parents William and Kate stepped outside at The Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England, on July 23, just a day after welcoming little George. The new heir slept soundly in his mother’s arms as photographers snapped away, capturing the sweet moment.

2014 – One!

AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool

To celebrate his first birthday, the little cutie was spotted walking at the Natural History Museum in London in a cute portrait taken at the Sensational Butterflies exhibit.

2015 – Two!

The grinning toddler flashed a precious smile in his dad, William’s, arms for the sweet second birthday pic.

2016 – Three!

George embraced his preppy fashion side for his third birthday portraits, smiling in several cute photos taken at the family’s Norfolk, England home.

2017 – Four!

George continued to show off his adorable grin in a close-up portrait as he left his toddler days behind.

2018 — Five!

Ready for prep school! As the little cutie began school, the royals shared a shot of him in his uniform to celebrate his fifth birthday.

2019 — Six!

George couldn’t contain his glee while giggling in several photos taken by his mom, Kate. The excited kiddo showed off his England soccer jersey and his missing bottom tooth.

2020 — Seven!

George’s mom continued to prove she’s his best photographer, snapping some cute photos of her eldest child for his seventh birthday.

2021 — Eight!

George showed off his toothy grin in new portraits taken by Kate, looking like the perfect mix of his royal parents in the shot.

2022 — Nine!

Looking ready for the beach, George rang in his ninth birthday by flashing another big smile. Of course, Kate took this photo too, on a family holiday earlier in the year.

2023 — Ten!

Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via AP

George celebrated hitting double digits with a pic that makes him look all grown up. In the shot, which was taken by Millie Pilkington, George wears a button up shirt and coordinating pants as he smiles while sitting on some steps in Windsor.

MORE FROM ET:

How Prince George Will Celebrate His 10th Birthday (Exclusive)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Steal the Show at Wimbledon

Prince George Joins Prince William During Outing at Cricket Match