While “The Walking Dead” may have come to an end after 11 seasons, the zombie-apocalypse drama has spawned plenty of spin-offs set within the show’s ever-expanding universe, with more on the way.

On Friday, “The Walking Dead” hosted a session at this year’s Comic Con in San Diego, with producers and actors bowing out this year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott, however, was on hand, with some big announcements, revealing that “The Walking Dead: Dead City” — which follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — has been renewed for a second season.

“This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for ‘Dead City’ and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favourite character Daryl Dixon coming in September,” said McDermott, as reported by People. “We can’t wait to bring ‘Dead City’ fans back to the epicentre of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan.”

He also announced that the Norman Reedus-starring spin-off, set to debut in the fall, has likewise been renewed for a second season. During the session, AMC also debuted the first trailer for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”, which is set in France.

“And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he added.

Meanwhile, AMC also offered a brief look at yet another spin-off, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live”, debuting the first teaser at Comic-Con.

As Deadline previously reported, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” will focus on the “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” following the adventures of reunited Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“This is a moment fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in Season 9, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season,” McDermott said when the project was first announced at last year’s Comic Con.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premieres Sept. 10.