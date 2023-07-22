“Barbie” is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2023.
According to Deadline, box office estimates for the Margot Robbie-starring movie are through the roof, with projections that “Barbie” will exceed $300 million in worldwide ticket sales (consisting of $150 million domestically, and additional $150 million from 69 international markets).
If those estimates hold, reports Variety, “Barbie” will dethrone “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for the biggest opening of 2023.
Given that previous estimates predicted that the domestic opening weekend would be in the $95M-$100M range domestically, “Barbie” is shattering those expectations and raising the bar significantly.
Meanwhile, the weekend’s other big release is also off to a roaring start, with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” predicted to rake in $165.9M worldwide during the weekend, with $77M domestically and $88.9M internationally.
“Oppenheimer” is likewise performing above expectations, with original projections eyeing a $50M opening weekend.