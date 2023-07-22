Busy Philipps has shown fans her mastery as an actor, social media superstar, author, and talk show host, to highlight just a few of her talents.
However, there’s another that even her biggest fans may not realize: she’s also psychic.
Philipps shared that revelation during her appearance on the upcoming edition of the “Ghosted!” podcast, in which host Roz Hernandez interviews celebrities about their paranormal experiences.
“Well, I think I’m very intuitive,” Philipps told Hernandez, as reported by Variety.
“But sometimes I just know things are going to happen,” Philipps continued.
“I sort of just see things in the future,” she added, “and then I have a lot of really psychic connections with people.
The full episode of “Ghosted!” drops July 24.