Busy Philipps has shown fans her mastery as an actor, social media superstar, author, and talk show host, to highlight just a few of her talents.

However, there’s another that even her biggest fans may not realize: she’s also psychic.

Philipps shared that revelation during her appearance on the upcoming edition of the “Ghosted!” podcast, in which host Roz Hernandez interviews celebrities about their paranormal experiences.

“Well, I think I’m very intuitive,” Philipps told Hernandez, as reported by Variety.

“But sometimes I just know things are going to happen,” Philipps continued.

“I sort of just see things in the future,” she added, “and then I have a lot of really psychic connections with people.

The full episode of “Ghosted!” drops July 24.