Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the only major celebs to attend San Diego’s Comic-Con this year amid an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and she had a special announcement to deliver.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner, 64, who recently stars as Madame Leota in the upcoming “Haunted Mansion” flick, found time to escape her uber-busy schedule to stop at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, where she promoted her new book, Mother Nature.

The actress’ book is a graphic novel that aims to send an urgent message about climate change and points the finger at the forces propelling the issue.

“I saw this book in print two hours ago for the first time,” said Curtis, who attended the entertainment event with her co-writer, Russell Goldman, and artist Karl Stevens by her side.

She didn’t mince any words, telling the audience at her panel: “We’re f***ing the world. There is a possibility of change, but we’re going to have to do it, and I’m really thrilled to see how enthusiastic you guys are for this beautiful piece of work that Karl has made for us.”

The “Freaky Friday” actress explained that the idea for the book originally spawned as a screenplay, but the team behind the project felt it’d work best as a graphic novel.

The book depicts pages of gruesome violence and revolves around Nova Terrell, a Catch Creek, New Mexico resident who aims to take revenge on an oil company responsible for her father’s death.

“I don’t care what side you’re on. It’s happening, and there are things we can do to ameliorate it and to try to stem the tide, excuse the pun. S**t is happening, and so it feels absolutely on point right now,” emphasized the “Halloween” star.

The book will hit bookshelves and digital stores on August 8.