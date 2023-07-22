The reason behind Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s split is becoming clear as new info continues to come to light.

The internet had a minor explosion earlier this week when news of the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, had called it quits.

According to a source in contact with People, Gomez, 27, is “very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.”

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the alleged insider revealed to the mag. Gomez, a real estate broker, was “focused on his career.”

Speculation has risen amongst the entertainment industry that the high-note hitting songstress, 30, is now entangled with her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater. The Broadway star has been enjoying the single life, having separated from his wife, Lily Jay, in November 2018.

Gomez and Grande allegedly separated earlier this year and have been “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” a source spills to People.

Rumours of Grande and Gomez’s relationship demise started flurrying when the “Positions” chart-topper was photographed enjoying the day, in a sweet and chic Ralph Lauren fit, at Wimbledon last week without her engagement ring.

Grande will be singing to high heights as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked: Part One”, which is expected to sparkle into theatres in November 2024, though the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike may change that.