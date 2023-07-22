Sophia Bush has been treading the boards in London’s West End, starring in the stage production of “2:22 A Ghost Story”.

The “Chicago P.D.” alum had been scheduled to continue in the play until it closes in September, but she’s now revealing she’s been forced to cut her time on the play short due to health issues.

In a lengthy message she shared via Instagram, Bush shared her disappointment at having to exit the supernatural thriller.

“I can only describe the calling I felt to join the ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ company as a spiritual one,” she began.

“The pull toward this story & this cast was perhaps was the most intense I’ve felt in my career & the reward of being up on the boards every night was greater than I could have anticipated. “I’m gutted that it’s had to end,” she continued.

“Last month several members of our company were hit with a virus & in the following weeks everyone recovered except for me. After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors,” she added.

“I’m crushed to not be able to finish my run, to have to leave my incredible cast mates & company & to miss the nights on stage with our audiences,” Bush shared.

“It’s devastating to say goodbye to an experience that’s been so incredibly fulfilling, both artistically & personally. Being a part of this company put me back in my body and in my soul. I was reminded, on a cellular level, of why I do this job & how much I love acting. I crossed an ocean to come home to myself.”

She then thanked the rest of the cast for helping her through some difficult times.

“I will never be able to express enough gratitude for your care. From ensuring I made it through shows once things got dicey with everything from medicine to flat sodas hidden backstage — even packing my feverish body in ice packs from head to toe on more than one night — you made it less terrifying to be struggling thousands of miles from my home & my family…” she wrote.

Finally, she thanked the fans, noting that their support made the journey “a wild, joyous, invigorating rush, night after night.” She continued, “I loved making you scream, and making you laugh, and hearing your stories at the stage door. It means the world to me that so many of you traveled to see the show.”

She concluded by writing, “I’m sad. Happy. Immensely grateful. There is no greater creative experience than the stage. I miss it madly. I love it deeply. I cannot wait for the next one ♥️.”

Her fellow “One Tree Hill” alum Hilarie Burton was among those to respond, commenting, “Love you so much sister. Proud of you for going over there. Proud of you for coming home. Here for you always. Xoxox.”

“Congratulations on the journey and your run. Get well soon:). ❤️❤️,” added “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba.