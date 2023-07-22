Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nobody said you can’t protest and parent at the same time.

“Harry Potter” icon Daniel Radcliffe, 33, and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, 38, attended the New York City SAG-AFTRA march on Friday with a very special helper: their 3-month-old son!

The superstar wore a wink and a nod to Canada by sporting a Toronto Maple Leaf baseball cap while his son adorably attended the event while attached to a baby blue slate attached to his father’s chest.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Has No Interest In Appearing In New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: ‘I’m Not Seeking It Out’

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke — Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

The bundle of joy rocked a dinosaur onesie while his mom showed her support in a SAG-AFTRA Strong shirt.

Cupid’s bow hit the couple while they were filming 2013’s “Kill Your Darlings”.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Sex Of First Baby With Erin Darke

The little miracle came crawling into their lives in April, just three months before the SAG-AFTRA would vote to go on strike, waging concerns of low pay, lack of job security and many other reasons.

While speaking with ET earlier this month while promoting his TBS comedy “Miracle Workers”, Radcliffe said: “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful, and Erin is amazing. It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”