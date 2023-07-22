Selena Gomez is making a birthday wish!

The pop culture princess is celebrating her 31st birthday today and made sure her 426 million Instagram followers caught a slice of the cake.

In a sweet snap showing the Rare Beauty founder, which is making heavy headlines after a BusinessInsider article reported on Friday the cosmetic company is potentially worth over $1 billion, can be seen blowing out birthday candles on a decadent floral cake shaped like an ‘S.’

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” began the post. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life,” she added of the company, which reportedly sold $70 million worth of blush alone last year.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing,” continued the “Only Murders in the Building” star. “Please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

“I LOVE YOU ALL!” finished the post.

Rare Impact Fund’s “Donate Now” page, which Gomez linked in her Instagram Story, focuses on “addressing mental health and self-acceptance.”

Celeb friends piled on their B-day wishes in Gomez’s comment section, with Katherine Langford, star of the Selena-produced series “13 Reasons Why”, writing: “Angel ❤️.”

Her BFF, Nicola Peltz Beckham, shared a birthday tribute to the former Disney star, dubbing Gomez her “soul sister” with a pic of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and herself hanging with the superstar.