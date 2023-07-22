Onions make everyone’s breath smell terrible, even Scarlett Johansson’s.

While promoting the drama about the creator of the atomic bomb, “Oppenheimer”, Matt Damon, 52, stopped by LadBible for an interview with his co-star in the Christopher Nolan film, Emily Blunt.

The two played a game where they were posed with statements they disagreed or agreed with.

Damon was hit with the statement: “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” which ignited a spark in his memory, recalling his 2011 film opposite Johannson titled, “We Bought A Zoo”, which saw the Marvel actress play his love interest.

Whether she wants the world to know or not, Damon explained that Johansson, 38, ate an onion sandwich for lunch before their kiss scene, describing the situation as “hell.”

“Can you image how horrible that was for me?” he rhetorically asked in the clip.

“We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over. She ate an onion sandwich for lunch and she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh s**t, I literally just had an onion sandwich!'” he divulged.

At least she knew the mistake she made!

“Oppenheimer”, which is slated to rake in $77 million at the domestic box office this opening weekend, is now playing.