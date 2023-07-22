Lisa Rinna isn’t owing her haters any apologies.

The Rinna Beauty founder, 60, who caused the Bravo world to gasp earlier this year when she announced her unexpected departure from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, looked flaming hot in a new spandex-clad Instagram upload.

She captioned the post, which sees the media personality posing for a photographer in a skin-tight red-and-black spandex number, with an understandably confident and unapologetic attitude, writing: “I’m not Sorry. @rinnabeauty 💋”

It wouldn’t be a Rinna look without her signature red lip and voluminous hair, which she was sure to bring to the spicy shoot. In other snaps from the studio, Rinna was clad in all types of latex, giving leeway to a particular theme for the project.

Rinna’s been feeling the heat from online trolls lately, with one netizen even commenting underneath the exact post with a rude jab:”You should be sorry with those 👄!!lol!!!!!”

Her recognizable lips have been the target of much online slander as of late, with haters taking to the Instagram comments on a behind-the-scenes reel she shared last week, describing her as looking like rocker Steven Tyler, former “ROBH” alum Brandi Glanville and telling her to chill on the lip filler, per Page Six.

However, the star will always have her dedicated fans in her corner, with a few writing: “Have to say, Lisa has ALWAYS been Gorgeous 🥰,”, and “QUEEN LISA.”

Rinna Beauty is currently promoting its shimmery If Looks Could Kill lipgloss.