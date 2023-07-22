The YNW Melly double murder trial has reached an intense and suspenseful turning point as the 12-member jury panel declared their inability to reach a verdict.

After three days of deliberations, the jurors informed Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy that they were deadlocked on the two first-degree murder charges faced by the renowned rapper, 24, known for his hit track “Murder on My Mind.”

According to the Miami Herald, the jury’s message to the judge on Saturday conveyed their struggle to reach a unanimous decision.

The trial revolves around the tragic events of October 2018, when YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, allegedly shot and killed his childhood friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The incident reportedly occurred while riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session at a local studio.

Prosecutors argue that Melly and Henry drove the victims’ bodies to an area near the Everglades after the shooting, trying to make it appear like the crime was a drive-by shooting.

However, the prosecution’s case faces challenges, as ballistics tests suggest that Williams and Thomas were shot from inside the Jeep.

Throughout the trial, the defence attorneys have centred their arguments on the fact that the murder weapon was never recovered, implying that it casts doubt on Melly’s guilt. They have also emphasized that the rapper had no discernible motive to harm his close friends, further muddling the case.

Melly has consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges since they were brought against him in 2019, maintaining his innocence throughout the proceedings.

The mistrial declaration now raises the question of what lies ahead. Prosecutors, who were seeking the death penalty, are likely to pursue a retrial with a new jury.

In the coming weeks, courtrooms will again be the stage for the riveting saga of YNW Melly’s double murder trial.