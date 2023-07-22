Despite dominating the box office with “Barbie”, filmmaker Greta Gerwig is still nervous about her next project.

The Oscar nominee, 39, who quietly welcomed her second baby with fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, recently signed on to direct two “The Chronicles of Narnia” movies for Netflix, and she’s feeling the pressure.

The director and screenwriter hit up Thursday’s episode of the “Inside Total Film” podcast, where she admitted that she’s “properly scared” to take on C.S. Lewis’ best-selling novel series.

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign,” the “Lady Bird” director shared.

“Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see.”

Gerwig added that she hopes to “make all kinds of movies” during her career.

“I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Gerwig has good luck on her side as her recent major motion picture, “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a slew of other A-listers, currently broke the box office with a $300 million opening.