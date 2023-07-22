She’s in her diner era.

Lana Del Rey, real name Lizzy Grant, 38, caused an online frenzy when a fan spotted the Grammy nominee working at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, earlier this week.

The New York native was buttoned-up in a customary Waffle House uniform with a nametag – though fans clearly knew who she was – and black biker shorts, she was even aware enough to tie her hair up, ensuring no strand would land in anyone’s food.

A vid capturing the head-scratching moment showed the songstress behind the kitchen counter as she handed an object over to a customer.

A few other snaps of her service worker stint showed her smiling with a co-worker and two customers at a table, showing she understands customer service needs.

There isn’t any info available on why exactly the multi-platinum music darling was waitressing at the restaurant for the day, but it made for some viral social media content.

“Employee of the month!” wrote one fan to the tune of 638 likes, while another wrote: “honestly kinda respect her for it tho”.