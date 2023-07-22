The “Vanderpump Rules” drama never seems to end, especially when it involves Tom Sandoval.

Fans recently went into a frenzy when they spotted Scheana Shay and Sandoval hanging out together during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

But fear not! In a hilarious Instagram Stories post, Ariana Madix, another “Vanderpump Rules” star and Scheana’s good friend, came to the rescue and shut down the haters.

“Scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday,” Ariana wrote, defending her pal’s actions. She also mentioned that they always try to stop for photos with fans, and it’s pretty common for everyone to be in the pics, regardless of any ongoing group dynamics.

Fans had gone into overdrive with speculation after seeing Shay and Sandoval being friendly together. But before the rumour mill could churn any further, Lala Kent, another co-star, jumped in to set the record straight. In a fiery rant, she called out the “stupid” haters for their criticism of Shay.

Kent clarified that the whole gang, including Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Tom Schwartz, took a photo with Sandoval for a fan’s birthday. “What are we gonna be like, ‘No. Absolutely not.’ Like, no, ‘Happy birthday, let’s take a f–king picture,'” she hilariously exclaimed.

While fans were concerned that Scheana and Tom might have reconciled after Tom’s cheating scandal with Ariana, Scheana promptly shut down those speculations. It seems the two are simply maintaining a friendly camaraderie, which is a relief for fans who were worried about a “kumbaya” reunion after the explosive reunion episode.

So, there you have it! The “Vanderpump Rules” cast had a truce during their Lake Tahoe adventure, keeping things peaceful while supporting Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant.