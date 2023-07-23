The stars came out to celebrate Selena Gomez on her birthday!
On Saturday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star turned 31, and gave her followers a look at her birthday celebration.
“31,” she wrote next to the photo carousel from the evening. Gomez’s post led with a picture that put her outfit on display. For the occasion, the “Look at Her Now” singer wore a red dress with floral accents. Channeling old Hollywood, Gomez, wore her hair pinned in an updo, with a bang in the front.
Adding to her look, the Rare Beauty founder wore a pair of strappy black sandals with a red flower on the back. The post also gave Gomez’s followers a look at the guest list. Gomez posed with her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham in one photo. In another, she stands in between Paris Hilton and music producer, Benny Blanco.
The photo set also included pictures of Gomez dancing behind the DJ booth and blowing out large sparkler candles on her red and white birthday cake.
Over on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a sweet moment with Christina Aguilera as they hug and pose for the camera. The fun didn’t stop with her party, the “Hands to Myself” singer also shared pictures from a special screening of the “Barbie” movie.
Gomez also shared a sweet birthday wish, posted by Peltz Beckham, in her honour.
“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍 I love you more than you know. I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍 I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍,” she wrote next to a picture of her, Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham.
Gomez also took a moment to mark her birthday with a personal accomplishment. The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star thanked her followers for contributing to her mental health initiative through the Rare Impact Fund.
“I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people,” she captioned the post that shows her blowing out candles. “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”