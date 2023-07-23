The stars came out to celebrate Selena Gomez on her birthday!

On Saturday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star turned 31, and gave her followers a look at her birthday celebration.

“31,” she wrote next to the photo carousel from the evening. Gomez’s post led with a picture that put her outfit on display. For the occasion, the “Look at Her Now” singer wore a red dress with floral accents. Channeling old Hollywood, Gomez, wore her hair pinned in an updo, with a bang in the front.

Adding to her look, the Rare Beauty founder wore a pair of strappy black sandals with a red flower on the back. The post also gave Gomez’s followers a look at the guest list. Gomez posed with her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham in one photo. In another, she stands in between Paris Hilton and music producer, Benny Blanco.

The photo set also included pictures of Gomez dancing behind the DJ booth and blowing out large sparkler candles on her red and white birthday cake.

Over on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a sweet moment with Christina Aguilera as they hug and pose for the camera. The fun didn’t stop with her party, the “Hands to Myself” singer also shared pictures from a special screening of the “Barbie” movie.