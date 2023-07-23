The runaway box office success of “Barbie” has set a new record that finds director Greta Gerwig making Hollywood history.

As Variety reports, the domestic box office in the film’s opening weekend is projected to hit $155 million, giving “Barbie” the highest-grossing domestic opening of any film directed by a woman.

“Barbie” tops the previous record-holder, 2019’s “Captain Marvel”, which was co-directed by Anna Boden, and brought in $153 million in its opening weekend. Previously, the record was held by Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman”, which boasted a $103 million opening weekend in 2017.

When the dust settles and the box-office receipts are tallied up from foreign markets, projections indicate that “Barbie” will have raked in a staggering $337 million worldwide during its first weekend of release.

“‘Barbie’ has exploded into a zeitgeist film,” David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. “This is genuine excitement, not the manufactured kind. Moviegoers are making it their own.”