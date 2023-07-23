Taylor Swift cracked herself up while performing a song inspired by her long-running feud with Kanye West.

During her acoustic set at Saturday night’s Eras Tour show at Seattle’s Lumen Field, Swift accompanied herself on guitar to perform “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”.

The track, from her 2017 Reputation album, is rumoured to be her response to West’s 2016 song “Famous”, in which he rapped, “I made that b***h famous,” and the back-and-forth controversy that followed.

One line in particular is seemingly aimed directly at West: “It was so nice being friends again / where I was giving you a second chance / but you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand.”

As she sang, another line in the song proved to be too much for her.

“And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” she sang, abruptly stopping the song to break into laughter, doubling over and cackling hysterically before eventually pulling herself together.

“I can’t even say it with a straight face,” she told the crowd, still laughing.

After the release of “Famous”, Swift claimed to be blindsided by West’s “I made that b***h famous” line, referencing when he infamously crashed her MTV VMAs awards acceptance to insist the award she was accepting should have gone to Beyoncé.

West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian refuted Swift’s claim by releasing a recording of a phone call in which Swift is heard seemingly approving those lyrics; Swift subsequently confirmed the phone call took place, but also revealed that West hadn’t played her the “b****h” line during the call.

“The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a b***h,” Swift told Rolling Stone in 2019.

“And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,’” she recalled.

“And then he literally did the same thing to Drake,” Swift added, referring to Pusha-T breaking the news about Drake’s son on a single produced by West.

“He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives,” Swift explained. “It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened.”