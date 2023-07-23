“Shark Tank” star Daymond John has been granted a permanent injunction against some former contestants on the show, alleging that they’ve been waging an online smear campaign against him.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a New Jersey federal court granted John the permanent restraining order against three one-time contestants on the show who have been issuing social media posts about their “nightmare” experience after he agreed to invest in their business venture.

According to court documents, former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani — who appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2014 — were ordered to stop making public statements about John, and were also instructed to delete all “disparaging” social media posts about him and his relationship with their business, Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, after John signed on as a partner during their appearance on the ABC reality show, creating a new business entity, DF Ventures, which is also identified as a plaintiff.

“All the Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” the judge wrote in his order, adding, “These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter.”

In the court filing, John testified that the Bakers’ comments led to “a major television network” cancelling a show in which he was involved, that had been “previously greenlit.” In addition, John claimed that he lost a “speaking engagement and a ‘major brand’ he was meant to do an activation with stopped all discussions with him while the defendants put out their posts.”

“Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said in a statement. “The actual facts, the record and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”

In an earlier interview with the L.A. Times, the Bakers contended that John and his business associates had misled them, and were trying to take over their business and thus deprive them of profits from potentially enriching partnerships.

In John’s complaint, however, he refuted those claims, insisting that he had a limited role in the business, had “no access to the company’s bank accounts or credit cards, nor to its books and records” and that his duties “are limited to acting as a ‘brand ambassador’” for the company.