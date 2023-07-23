Talk about a birthday present!

Raven Gates celebrated her 32nd birthday Sunday by welcoming her second child. The “Bachelor” alum took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the extra special moment and share the first look at the newborn.

“Literal BIRTHday,” Gates captioned a video of herself entering the hospital before giving birth to the little one.

What made it more special, the former TV personality added is the realization that her mother did the same thing on the same day when she welcomed her 32 years ago.

“Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment my mom also did this on the same day,” the proud momma added.

Gates and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, announced that they were expecting their second child back in January. The couple are already parents to a 1-year-old son, Gates.

Instagram/Raven Gates

A second clip sees Gottschalk cradling the family’s newest addition, rocking the baby back and forth. “All went well,” Gates wrote alongside the video.

Instagram/Raven Gates

Gottschalk also shared the baby news on his Instagram account, posting a pic of his wife in the hospital bed before giving birth, and a second photo of their baby’s footprints.

Instagram/Adam Gottschalk

The reality TV personality also touched on his wife’s C-section and shared that both mom and baby are doing well.

“Just finished watching my first C section,” Gottschalk wrote over an image of their baby’s footprints. “Mom & baby are doing VERY good.”

He added, “Going to share Baby stats in next slide.”

The couple has yet to reveal the sex or name of baby number two.

Gates and Gottschalk, who started dating after meeting on season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise”, shared the happy news in cute family shots. The pics featured the duo proudly holding up their sonogram as they beamed for the camera. Baby Gates and the family pup also appeared in several shots.

“Baby #2 due in July!” they captioned the post. “Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam.”

Baby Gates’ Instagram account also posted about the family’s latest addition. “Did you hear?? I’m going to be a big brother!! (The best big brother, too!)” the caption read.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2019, almost two years after they started dating on the hit reality series. They tied the knot in Dallas, Texas, in April 2021.

The pair announced they were expecting just three months later and revealed it was a baby boy in October 2021. Baby boy Gates arrived in January 2022 and the family of three celebrated the tot’s birthday with a golf-themed party one year later.

