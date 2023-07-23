Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Twitter is about to get a total rebrand, according to Elon Musk.

The business magnate took to the social media platform to announce the news over the weekend.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Implements Temporary Daily Twitter Reading Restriction

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account.

The 52-year-old owner of Twitter also teased the new branding, while claiming that the platform would be renamed to ‘X’.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

READ MORE: Elon Musk Challenges Mark Zuckerberg To A ‘D**k Measuring Contest’ After Newly Launched Twitter Rivalry App, Threads

It remains to be seen whether or not the announcement is a prank.

Musk’s rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is commonly known as SpaceX.

Musk also founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.