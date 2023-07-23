Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Common Breakup: ‘It Wasn’t Mutual’

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her relationship with Common, revealing it wasn’t her idea to end the relationship.
The “Girls Trip” alum and the rapper — whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn — broke up in 2021 after nearly a year-and-a-half of dating.
In a new profile in the Washington Post, she describes their time together as “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” adding, “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”
According to Haddish, he began withdrawing from her, recalling a series of events — including his own birthday party — to which he didn’t invite her.
“It wasn’t mutual,” she says of the split, revealing he broke up with her over the phone.
“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’” she quipped.
However, she says she remains open to love, and is awaiting the arrival of the right person into her life.
“I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she explained. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”