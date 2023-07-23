Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Common Breakup: ‘It Wasn’t Mutual’

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her relationship with Common, revealing it wasn’t her idea to end the relationship.

The “Girls Trip” alum and the rapper — whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn — broke up in 2021 after nearly a year-and-a-half of dating.

In a new profile in the Washington Post, she describes their time together as “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” adding, “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Recalls Crashing Weddings Before Fame When She ‘Was Homeless And Hungry’