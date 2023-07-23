Tony Bennett’s fans are keeping his legacy alive!

Since the announcement that the legendary musician died on Friday, at the age of 96, the “Love For Sale” singer has been celebrated in tributes across the U.S.

In New York City, fans adorned a park bench with flowers in Central Park. The seat in his home city was where Bennett famously posed for a picture with his dog.

Photo: Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

In Los Angeles, Bennett’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was cleaned before fans began to place candles and flowers on the iconic tourist attraction.

Photo: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

At San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel — where Bennett performed “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” for the first time, a statue of the singer was surrounded by flowers.

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In Las Vegas, a video tribute was played at Freemont Street Experience. Photos of the late singer flashed with the message “Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer and Musician 1926-2023 (96 YRS).

On Friday, Bennett’s publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed the news of his death to ET in a statement.

The legendary singer died in his hometown of New York, just two weeks shy of his birthday. While there was no specific cause of death named, Bennett had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the statement, Bennett often said in later life that he hoped to be remembered “as a nice person.”

A post shared on the singer’s official Instagram account shared the news and gave a heartbreaking look at his final days.

“Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you we have your songs in our hearts forever. ❤,” it read.

Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, also took to Instagram to share her thoughts about his death with a moving message.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy,” the message on Instagram read. “From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever. – Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett.”

