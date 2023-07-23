It seems that Ariana Grande’s new romance is causing some confusion amongst “SpongeBob SquarePants” fans.

Last week, it was reported that the Grammy winner is dating Ethan Slater, who played SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway musical adaptation of the hit cartoon.

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande. Photos via Shutterstock — Photo: Shutterstock

However, some fans mistakenly believed that Grande was dating Tom Kenny – the person who voices the animated character on TV.

Kenny’s wife Jill Talley set the record straight, while replying to an article from The Cut, featuring the headline: “Is Ariana Grande Dating Spongebob Now?”

“Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show). He is not dating Ariana Grande,” wrote Talley in comments beneath the Instagram post. “I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn’t dating Ariana Grande. However, they’re both adorable and I totally ship it.”

She added, “Just wanted to set the record straight. P.S. as for me and Tom Kenny — we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.”

A source confirmed the news the “Wicked” co-stars are dating Thursday morning.

“Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” the source shared. “They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”

Slater plays Boq in director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation of the beloved musical — a Munchkin who is deeply in love with (but ultimately, romantically rejected by) Galinda, played by Grande.