Billie Eilish is mourning a painful loss. The celebrated songstress is paying tribute to her beloved puppy, Pepper.

The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news of her precious pet’s death, and posted a slideshow of snapshots from over the last 15 years, showing Eilish hugging the cute pup at different points throughout her life.

“Pepper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl,” Eilish wrote. “You made it 15 years you f**king beast.”

The photos include several childhood pics of Eilish cuddling the cute dog, and posing alongside her family as they all hug Pepper.

“I love you. rest easy mama, i’ll miss you forever,” she added. “This is a really hard day.”

Eilish also shared some additional photos to her Instagram story, including a super sweet snapshot showing her kissing Pepper’s head, which she captioned, “Goodbye my angel.”

She also posted another heartfelt photo of her late puppy, over which she wrote, “I’ll see you again.”

This sad news for Eilish comes just days after she enjoyed a lifetime highlight last week when she joined Paramore‘s Hayley Williams on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The indie band was performing on Wednesday night when Williams surprised the crowd by announcing Eilish was on hand to duet on Paramore’s 2009 track, “All I Wanted.”

“Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” Williams announced. Eilish was dressed in her signature style, rocking an oversized black T-shirt and sports shorts and finishing the look with a red necktie.

Check out the video below for more on the memorable moment.