Cillian Murphy is opening up about the “powerful” and “perfect” sex scenes that feature in his new biographical-thriller, “Oppenheimer”.

The actor shared praise for his passionate scenes with co-star Florence Pugh in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, which was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Those scenes were written deliberately. He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got,” said Murphy of director Christopher Nolan. “And I think when you see it, it’s so f**king powerful. And they’re not gratuitous. They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

Pugh portrays Oppenheimer’s mistress, Jean Tatlock.

Gushing over the actress, Murphy continued, “I have loved Florence’s work since Lady Macbeth and I think she’s f**king phenomenal. She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in ‘Oppenheimer’] for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating.”

The steamy shots were Nolan‘s first ever sex scenes in his 25-year movie career.