James Corden is getting in on the fun for one last time. The former “Late Late Show” host was spotted partying in the crowd at Harry Styles’ final stop on his “Love On Tour” in Italy.

Corden, 44, came out to support his longtime friend at his last stop, and was spotted dancing and jumping the night away in the pit at the concert.

The British comic partied with other guests in both the VIP area and the general crowd at the RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, Italy, and appeared to be having a great time as he listened and sang along to some of Styles’ big hits.

JAMES CORDEN O MAIOR DIRECTIONER pic.twitter.com/bKuicQUgDj — CoNsPiRação do iPhonE oBiViAmEnTe ☀️ *FC (@tommocavalao) July 22, 2023

Many concertgoers shared videos from the event, showing Corden getting in on the fun and living it up with everyone who came out to celebrate the memorable occasion.

me asking james corden to be in the conga line must be the funniest and most random thing ever pic.twitter.com/i1OVItx9jU — mary (@alessiaslover) July 22, 2023

James Corden seems completely lost and wonders where he ended up during Medicine Thank you @JKCorden for making me smile a little bit again ☺️ pic.twitter.com/iyC1WhoXmY — HSNews (@HS_News_) July 22, 2023

🎥 Tommy, James Corden, Brad and more live their best lives during Best Song Ever #LoveOnTourReggioEmilia © @hhardliquor

pic.twitter.com/4IudjhxHT9 — One Direction Belgique News (@1DBelgiqueNews) July 23, 2023

The show marked Styles’ last stop on his long-running “Love On Tour” — which spanned seven legs across the globe over a 22-month period, and consisted of 169 concerts in total.

Corden’s appearance at Styles’ final stop is particularly appropriate as the bestselling singer was on hand for Corden’s final appearance on “The Late Late Show” back in April. The pop icon spoke candidly about how proud he’s been to see Corden shine during his time on the show.

“Can I just say that as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I remember when you decided to take on doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me,” Styles shared. “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always, as a friend.”

“I am selfishly very excited that you’re coming home. But I’m so happy for you,” he added, “And I’m really, really proud of you and I love you.”

